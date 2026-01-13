It Takes Two Sales Top 27 Million Units, A Way Out Tops 12 Million Units - Sales

Hazelight Studios Director Josef Fares in an interview with The Game Business has provided sales updates on two of its games. It Takes Two has sold over 27 million units and A Way Out has sold over 12 million units.

It was announced in May 2025 the most recent game from Hazelight, Split Fiction, had sold over four million units.

It Takes Two's figures are up from 23 million units in March 2025, 20 million units on October 16, 2024, 16 million units on March 26, 2024, 10 million units on February 3, 2023, seven million units on July 8, 2022, five million units on February 4, 2022, three million units sold on October 13, 2021, two million on June 17, 2021, and one million on April 23, 2021.

It Takes Two released for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Origin in March 2021, followed by the Nintendo Switch in November 2022.

A Way Out released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2018.

Split Fiction released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 6, and is set to launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 in June 2025.

