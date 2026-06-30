MECCHA CHAMELEON Tops the Steam Charts, Cyberpunk 2077 Takes 2nd - Sales

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by, posted 3 hours ago

MECCHA CHAMELEON has remained first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 27, 2026, which ended June 30, 2026.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Dead by Daylight have remained in second place and third places, respectively. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide re-entered the charts in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Steam Deck is down one spot to sixth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II re-entered the charts in seventh place. EA Sports FC 26 came in eighth place, Baldur's Gate 3 took ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

MECCHA CHAMELEON Cyberpunk 2077 Dead by Daylight The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Steam Deck Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II EA Sports FC 26 Baldur's Gate 3 Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

MECCHA CHAMELEON Counter-Strike 2 Dota 2 Cyberpunk 2077 PUBG: Battlegrounds Dead by Daylight The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Steam Deck' Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

Previous week - Week 26, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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