Elliot: The Millennium Tales Debuts in 1st on the French Charts - Sales

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by, posted 3 hours ago

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 25, 2026, according to SELL.

EA Sports UFC 6 debuted in fourth place.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and EA Sports FC 26 dropped one spot each to second and third places, respectively. 007 First Light re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

Nintendo Switch 2

The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales Mario Kart World Pokémon Pokopia

PlayStation 5

EA Sports UFC 6 The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales 007 First Light

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 6 007 First Light EA Sports UFC 6

Nintendo Switch

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Minecraft EA Sports FC 26

PS4 EA Sports FC 26 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Dark Souls Trilogy Previous week - Week 24, 2026

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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