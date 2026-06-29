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CD Projekt Changes Name of Company

CD Projekt Changes Name of Company - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 2,520 Views

CD Projekt announced it is changing the name of the company to CD Projekt RED, as reported by financial publication Bankier.pl.

The name change occurred at the company's last general meeting following the results of a vote. The name change was done in order to match the same name of its development studio.

CD Projekt was founded in 1994 in Warsaw, Poland. The initial goal of the company was to distribute games from other countries for the domestic market in Poland. Developer CD Projekt RED founded in 2002 and is best known for its work on The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077.

"The studio's activities currently correspond to the company's core operating activity, which consists in the production and publishing of video games and the management of the company's brands, through the creation and licensing of ancillary products," said the company in a statement (via Google Translate)

"In the opinion of the Management Board, the new company will ensure consistency in the communication of the CD Projekt RED brand, which will facilitate the identification of the company with its products on the global market and support recruitment processes."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.


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6 Comments
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HopeMillsHorror (6 hours ago)

I thought they were always called CD Projekt Red...?

  • +1
Zkuq HopeMillsHorror (5 hours ago)

I could be wrong, but I think CD Projekt was the company that owned CD Project RED as well as GOG. They sold GOG to its co-founder, so it seems that now there's only (or mostly) CD Projekt RED left.

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror Zkuq (23 minutes ago)

oooh, that makes a lot of sense actually

Thank you!

  • 0
miedek (6 hours ago)

They should probably drop the CD part. It made sense when they were distributing games on CD's, but now? It's like calling a streaming platform VHS Projekt.
Also maybe change Projekt to Project, since they're an international company now. "Project RED" Doesn't sound half bad.

  • +1
Rozay miedek (6 hours ago)

Project RED is what I was hoping the name change would be before I clicked on the article.

  • 0
Zkuq miedek (5 hours ago)

Project RED sounds pretty boring. I don't see any real harm in keeping the CD part in, nor keeping the peculiar (probably Polish?) spelling of 'project'.

  • +2