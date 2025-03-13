Final Fantasy XVI Sales Top 3.5 Million Units - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 521 Views
Final Fantasy XVI has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide, according to Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda stating the sales figures are from Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu during the company's latest financial results briefing.
This figure is up from three million units shipped in its first week.
The game did sell 336,027 units in its first week at retail in Japan and 37,763 units in its second week, according to Famitsu data. It debuted in first on the UK retail charts, however, launch sales were 74 percent lower than 2016's Final Fantasy XV. It also debuted in first on the Australian charts, New Zealand charts, and French charts. It debuted in sixth place on the Steam charts.
Final Fantasy XVI launched for PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2024.
Thanks, Kabutan.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
Seriously this should be a wake up call for Square Enix. Enough with the RPG-lite action game twist....
people don't want it. As a massive fan of FF, seeing the series stray so far from its roots, hurts too.
Only 500k extra since the first week - and with a PC release in the interim as well? Oof.
I have a hard time believing a new mainline FF game tanked that hard just a week after launch. Sure the combat system was divisive, but geez. What were Rebirth's sales then????? SE won't even talk about how that game performed.
I remember saying when it was first talked about Remake being split into multiple games that the true success of it would only be felt when the second of the games is released. Remake sold (or was played) on the idea it's called "Final Fantasy VII Remake", when that does not deliver that simple promise, a lot of people just won't buy the sequel.
This was of course in nonsense discussions with people who claimed 13 was a single over arching story, instead of a single story with 2 sequels. 13-2 was never planned but 13 sold well for them to use the resources to make another, but 13-2 and 3 sold combined less than 13 did. That's terrible.
Meanwhile, Uncharted 2 sold 2 mil more than Uncharted 1 according to this very website.
I'd say FF7Rebirth so less than half of Remake.
I've always thought people claiming "they need to do multiplatorm" were wrong, and this is proof. The audience for FF is indeed on PlayStation, but that audience doesn't care less for an action game that looks like every western game out there - and the new audience they tried to attract didn't care either.
They really need to go lower budget and go back to JRPG roots. Octopah Traveler must have cost pennies to make and sold just as much, so it made huge profits compared to this!
That is crazy front loaded, clearly FF is only selling to an increasingly nostalgic core demographic at this point. They need to look at how to tackle this. Multiplform will not help much by itself because its clear with these numbers that non-fans are simply ignoring the games and the core fanbase is on Playstation. I suspect they need to:
-
Drop the numbered naming convention. FF16 would be named something like Final Fantasy and the Twin Flame.
-
Create a very unique fantasy world stands out on amongst all RPGs . 16 was kinda generic on the surface. VII has been beaten to death with spinoffs and fan service.
-
Create a more coherent, strategic battle system since ARPGS are a saturated market and the action direction doesn't seem to be broadening the franchises appeal.
-
Multiplatform- Xbox/PC/Playstation Day 1. Switch 2 within a year.... This will allow hype to maximise and even if initial benefits are weak outside of Japan, will eventually have a big benefit on that baseline.
- Smaller, more frequent entries?
Well yeah, that nostalgic audience is slowly leaving them.
7m with VII Remake to <3m with VII Rebirth :/
I also think some of this is lasting damage from FFXV. Easily the most hyped entry since X but do not think it left a great taste in peoples mouths. First offline entry I never finished.
Persona 5 + Persona 5 Royal sold 7.2m copies in 7 years and that was released over 3 console generations + PC + Switch. It was also super highly rated with OpenCritic scores higher than any recent FF game.
FF7 Remake might not have set the world alight but it managed 7m copies in 3 years + a big payout from Sony. The reality is that even a super successful highly rated game like Persona 5 wasn’t able to sell enough units to satisfy what Square Enix would have been looking for in sales.
If they were to make a turn based game they would likely need to seriously scale back the budget.
As I expected it barely sold a thing on PC. I have keep repeating it many times but if FF can't convince people to buy it on Playstation I don't why it will sell well on PC. Every JRPG that sold well on PC increased its popularity on Playstation first
Less than 500k on PC, the biggest platform in the entire solar system and that putting your games on it should exponentially increase sales, like some would make you believe.
Give me a game like IX.
I don't get the downvotes. You're absolutely right. Final Fantasy needs to cut back on the gigantic budgets and do better games with old school JRPG roots, possibly with some innovative styles - and turn based of course.
The "action" audience does not care for this franchise, old school gamers do.
Isn’t that Octopath traveller? First game sold 3m, second game sold 1m. What would the next game sell?