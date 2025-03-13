Final Fantasy XVI Sales Top 3.5 Million Units - Sales

/ 521 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Final Fantasy XVI has sold over 3.5 million units worldwide, according to Japanese analyst Hideki Yasuda stating the sales figures are from Square Enix President Takashi Kiryu during the company's latest financial results briefing.

This figure is up from three million units shipped in its first week.

The game did sell 336,027 units in its first week at retail in Japan and 37,763 units in its second week, according to Famitsu data. It debuted in first on the UK retail charts, however, launch sales were 74 percent lower than 2016's Final Fantasy XV. It also debuted in first on the Australian charts, New Zealand charts, and French charts. It debuted in sixth place on the Steam charts.

Final Fantasy XVI launched for PlayStation 5 in June 2023 and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in September 2024.

Thanks, Kabutan.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles