Starfield Tops 15 Million Players - Sales

Bethesda announced Starfield has surpassed 15 million players.

This figure is up from 14 million players on June 16, 2024, 13 million players on December 20, 2023, 12 million players on December 2, 2023, 10 million players on September 19, 2023, and six million players as of the morning of September 7, 2023.

"Thank you to the over 15 million players who are adventuring through the stars in Starfield!" said Bethesda.

"We’re thrilled that so many of you have embarked on this journey with us, and we appreciate your feedback. We are always looking for ways to improve your experience playing the game and wanted to give our community an update on the most recent adjustments we’ve made to Starfield."

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

