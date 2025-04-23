PS5 Leads in Slow Month - Europe Hardware Estimates for March 2025 - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 312,534 units sold for March 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 25.78 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 124,816 units to bring its lifetime sales to 38.81 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 44,988 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.35 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by over 235,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 72,000 units. PS4 sold 547,763 units for the month of March 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 116,959 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 35,671 (-10.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 21,803 units (-32.6%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 71,649 units (-36.5%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 94,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 4,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 6,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.05 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.38 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.13 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for March 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 312,534 ( 25,778,856 ) Switch - 124,816 ( 38,810,337 ) Xbox Series X|S - 44,988 ( 8,350,480 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe March 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 61,964 Switch - 28,220

Xbox Series X|S - 9,749

Europe March 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 60,432 Switch - 26,278

Xbox Series X|S - 8,291

Europe March 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 72,315 Switch - 25,366

Xbox Series X|S - 10,365

Europe March 29, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 61,552 Switch - 22,733

Xbox Series X|S - 8,262

Europe April 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 56,271 Switch - 22,219

Xbox Series X|S - 8,321

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

