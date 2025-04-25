2025 Americas Sales Comparison Charts Through March - PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch - Sales

Here we see data representing the sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) over comparable periods for 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.

Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)

Market Share (Same Periods Covered)

2021 – (January 2021 to March 2022)

2022 – (January 2022 to March 2023)

2023 – (January 2023 to March 2024)

2024 – (January 2024 to March 2025)

"Year to date" sales for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2024 versus 2023 and 2024 versus 2022 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.

Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year

Microsoft

Xbox Series X|S

0.54 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 0.24 million units (-30.6%)

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch

0.48 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 0.37 million units (-43.5%)

Sony

PlayStation 5

1.11 million units sold year-to-date



Down year-on-year 0.42 million units (-27.5%)

Note: VGChartz 2025, 2023, and 2022 estimates through March includes 13 weeks, while 2024 estimates includes 14 weeks.

