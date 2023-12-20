Starfield Tops 13 Million Players, 40 Hour Average Playtime Per Player - News

Bethesda announced Starfield has surpassed 13 million players since the game released in September.

This figure is up from 12 million players on December 2, 10 million players on September 19 and six million players as of the morning of September 7.

The 13 million players have played an average of 40 hours each. There have also been 22.28 million days played, 26.03 million hours spend building ships, 1.97 billion planets visited, and 4.58 million outposts settled.

1.63 million players have become Starborn, which is the number of people who have completed the main ques or about 12.5 percent of the total number of players.

"It’s coming up on the end of the year, and we want to thank all our players for joining us for the incredible launch of Starfield," said Bethesda. "With 13 million players since September, this has been the biggest launch in our history. Your support of this new adventure has meant everything to us.

"You’ve been very busy out there in space for the past few months, and we want to share some fascinating stats about what you’ve been up to. Altogether, you’ve visited nearly 2 billion planets, which is an astronomical number! Check out the full infographic below for even more info on everything from your favorite powers to the most lethal enemies, and more."

Thank you to the millions of players who have made the Settled Systems their home over the past few months since #Starfield's launch.



From highly-requested features like city maps and new ways to travel to official mod support with the launch of Creations, we're working hard to… pic.twitter.com/l6Xs3ZaB4L — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) December 20, 2023

Bethesda is targeting updates for Starfield every six weeks starting in February. The updates will include "quality-of-life improvements to content and feature updates."

The team has been reading player feedback and are excited to bring new features to the game including "new ways to travel" and the ability to "access city maps while exploring the major cities." Ship customization will be expanded with "ship decorations, new ship building options, and more."

Other changes coming to game are new Gameplay options beyond the usual "Difficulty" setting. Players will be able to customize "carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more."

Official mod support will be coming to Starfield in early 2024 with the launch of Creations.

"Modding has always been an enormous part of our games, with incredible community-made content constantly bringing fresh new experiences," said Bethsda. "With the scale and systems in Starfield, we can’t wait to see what you come up with!

"And lastly, the team is hard at work on the development of Shattered Space, our first major expansion coming next year. You’ll have new story content, new locations, new gear, and much more. We can’t wait to share more with you next year."

