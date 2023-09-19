Starfield Tops 10 Million Players - News

Bethesda announced Starfield has surpassed 10 million players. This figure is up from six million players as of the morning of September 7.

"Thank you to more than 10 million Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history," announced Bethesda via the official Starfield Twitter account.

Starfield also had the biggest Xbox launch of the generation in Europe with it selling more than the previous record holder Forza Horizon 5 and is the fifth-fastest selling game of 2023 in Europe and the fastest-selling new IP of the year.

On launch day the game topped 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. The RPG also reached 234,502 concurrent players on Steam in its first two hours of Early Access on September 1.

Thank you to more than 10 million #Starfield explorers for creating the biggest launch in Bethesda history. pic.twitter.com/jklQotDC1N — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 19, 2023

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

