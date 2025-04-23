PS5 Tops 30M, XS Tops 20M - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 2,109 Views
The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 442,532 units sold for March 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 30.34 million units lifetime in the Americas.
The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 196,136 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 20.18 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 174,936 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 56.66 million units.
PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 4,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 208,000 units. PS4 sold 438,574 units for the month of March 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 404,103 units.
PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 155,370 (-26.00%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 57,926 units (-22.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 108,433 units (-38.3%).
Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 72,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 16,000 units.
2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.11 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.54 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.48 million units.
Monthly Sales:
Americas hardware estimates for March 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):
- PlayStation 5 - 442,532 (30,335,103)
- Xbox Series X|S - 196,136 (20,179,914)
- Switch - 174,936 (56,662,096)
USA hardware estimates for March 2025:
- PlayStation 5 - 370,135
- Xbox Series X|S - 164,838
- Switch - 147,749
Weekly Sales:
March 8, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 89,445
- Xbox Series X|S - 41,334
- Switch - 37,712
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 74,795
- Xbox Series X|S - 34,758
- Switch - 31,756
March 15, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 85,635
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,027
- Switch - 35,107
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 71,631
- Xbox Series X|S - 30,172
- Switch - 29,734
March 22, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 104,929
- Xbox Series X|S - 43,113
- Switch - 35,722
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 87,793
- Xbox Series X|S - 36,209
- Switch - 30,147
March 29, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 82,207
- Xbox Series X|S - 38,031
- Switch - 33,363
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 68,790
- Xbox Series X|S - 32,012
- Switch - 28,158
April 5, 2025 hardware estimates:
Americas:
- PlayStation 5 - 80,316
- Xbox Series X|S - 37,631
- Switch - 33,032
USA:
- PlayStation 5 - 67,126
- Xbox Series X|S - 31,687
- Switch - 27,954
VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.
This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.
Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.
The PS5 is close to surpassing the global sales of the 3DS. I really hope that Sony will do a big showcase in May. I hope to see wolverine and maybe a new game from bluepoint
Huh…NSW sold better in NA than in JP? That’s not very common.