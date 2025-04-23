PS5 Tops 30M, XS Tops 20M - Americas Hardware Estimates for March 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 442,532 units sold for March 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 30.34 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S was the second best-selling console with an estimated 196,136 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 20.18 million units. The Nintendo Switch came in third place with 174,936 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 56.66 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 4,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 208,000 units. PS4 sold 438,574 units for the month of March 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 404,103 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 155,370 (-26.00%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 57,926 units (-22.8%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 108,433 units (-38.3%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 72,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 16,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 1.11 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.54 million units, and the Nintendo Switch has sold 0.48 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for March 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 442,532 ( 30,335,103 ) Xbox Series X|S - 196,136 ( 20,179,914 ) Switch - 174,936 ( 56,662,096 )

USA hardware estimates for March 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 370,135 Xbox Series X|S - 164,838 Switch - 147,749

Weekly Sales:

March 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 89,445 Xbox Series X|S - 41,334 Switch - 37,712

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 74,795 Xbox Series X|S - 34,758 Switch - 31,756

March 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 85,635 Xbox Series X|S - 36,027 Switch - 35,107

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 71,631 Xbox Series X|S - 30,172 Switch - 29,734

March 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 104,929 Xbox Series X|S - 43,113 Switch - 35,722

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 87,793 Xbox Series X|S - 36,209 Switch - 30,147

March 29, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 82,207 Xbox Series X|S - 38,031 Switch - 33,363

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 68,790 Xbox Series X|S - 32,012 Switch - 28,158

April 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 80,316 Xbox Series X|S - 37,631 Switch - 33,032

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 67,126 Xbox Series X|S - 31,687 Switch - 27,954

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

