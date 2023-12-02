Starfield Tops 12 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 514 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking at CCXP in Brazil announced Starfield has surpassed 12 million since it launched in September.
This figure is up from 10 million players on September 19 and six million players as of the morning of September 7.
"Starfield has now had over 12 million players since the launch of Starfield and it still sits in our top 10 most played games from our studios," said Spencer. "So thank you everybody for all the support on Starfield and making it a tremendous hit."
Starfield released or the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on September 6.
it's the 10th most played game on xbox behind mostly free to play games.. that's not bad for a single player game.
12 million players so that's around 10 million played it via game pass and 2 million bought the game?
Who knows? But considering the game has been on the Steam top 100 for 25 consecutive weeks (even though the game has been out for only 12 weeks) I would assume that it has sold a bit there. Just as a reference, not a single game from Sony has been on the Steam top 100 for that long.
B...b...but I've been told its a bad game 😭
When the POSITIVE comments on steam (that has it as mixed) are stuff like "it was a glass of hot water" and "loading simulator" I take that as a better indicator than a game that is free of additional charge on a service with 30+ million subscribers.
Doesn't make it bad. But I wouldn't consider "played" as a good indicator when all it takes it downloading a free game and playing it for 5 minutes to count as "played".
First its not a free game. I dont know why you are trying to play this card?. also i think its a great game with plenty more to offer once the modding community takes off just like all Beth games have been is a modders play ground and thats when they really shine. Pitty you wont get to try it until you get yourself a Pc or an Xbox when in a few years.. You Will hear so many people talking about this game just like with Skyim etc.
But for now i guess it will just do with you shit talking about it in the article comments on news sections of the game while bragging about steam reviews :-D :-D ...
Didn't say it was a free game. Said it was free of additional charge. Which it is. The "charge" is game pass. The game cost no money on game pass.
Thus it is free of additional charge. I even edited my comment to include that because I wanted to be clear of my statement.
"Sold 10 million" is impressive. "Played by 10 million" is generic. It's the same as toting a demo.
Well, considering the game was the 4th most played single-player game on Steam in the last 24 hrs, I would say quite a few people are playing it for more than 5 minutes. I mean, the game reached 25k people playing it at one point; and just as a reference, that is as much as the people playing GoW, TLOU, R&C, Returnal, FFVIIRE, SP, SP Miles Morales and HZD, all combined.