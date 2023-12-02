Starfield Tops 12 Million Players - News

/ 514 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer speaking at CCXP in Brazil announced Starfield has surpassed 12 million since it launched in September.

This figure is up from 10 million players on September 19 and six million players as of the morning of September 7.

"Starfield has now had over 12 million players since the launch of Starfield and it still sits in our top 10 most played games from our studios," said Spencer. "So thank you everybody for all the support on Starfield and making it a tremendous hit."

Starfield released or the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles