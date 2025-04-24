PS5 Sells Over 1.1M, NS Tops 150M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for March 2025 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,137,164 units sold for March 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 75.28 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 547,216 units to bring its lifetime sales to 150.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 263,531 units to bring their lifetime sales to 32.73 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are down by nearly 199,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 328,000 units. PS4 sold 1,335,878 units for the month of March 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 591,414 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 141,771 (-11.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 99,909 units (-27.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 358,072 units (-39.6%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 37,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 2,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 33,000 units.

2025 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.25 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.63 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.73 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for March 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 1,137,164 ( 75,282,951 ) Switch - 547,216 ( 150,251,591 ) Xbox Series X|S - 263,531 ( 32,725,430 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for March 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 442,532 Xbox Series X|S - 196,136 Switch - 174,936

Europe hardware estimates for March 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 312,534 Switch - 124,816 Xbox Series X|S - 44,988 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for March 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 343,669 Switch - 233,831 Xbox Series X|S - 7,877

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for March 2025:

PlayStation 5 - 38,429 Xbox Series X|S - 14,530 Switch - 13,633

Weekly Sales:

Global March 8, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 264,905 Switch - 122,308

Xbox Series X|S - 56,285

Global March 15, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 227,918 Switch - 105,260

Xbox Series X|S - 48,558

Global March 22, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 244,801 Switch - 108,280

Xbox Series X|S - 58,177

Global March 29, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 203,852 Switch - 103,309

Xbox Series X|S - 50,514

Global April 5, 2025 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 195,688 Switch - 108,059

Xbox Series X|S - 49,997

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

