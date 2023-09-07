Starfield Tops 6 Million Players, Biggest Bethesda Launch of All Time - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 367 Views
Bethesda announced Starfield has surpassed six million players as of this morning, which is enough to make it the biggest launch ever for a Bethesda game.
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed the game on launch day yesterday surpassed 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. The RPG did reach 234,502 concurrent players on Steam in its first two hours of Early Access on September 1.
Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.
As of this morning, #Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. pic.twitter.com/4yZa1lAYjW— Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 7, 2023
congratulations! i pre ordered the Starfield Constellation Edition and best buy said they shipped it today, looking forward to it
Massive congrats to Xbox and Bethesda! It's an especially impressive number when you consider it's only been on Game Pass for 1 day and it launched in the middle of the work week. Be great to see how much bigger it gets this weekend.