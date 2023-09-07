Starfield Tops 6 Million Players, Biggest Bethesda Launch of All Time - News

Bethesda announced Starfield has surpassed six million players as of this morning, which is enough to make it the biggest launch ever for a Bethesda game.

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer revealed the game on launch day yesterday surpassed 1 million concurrent players across all platforms. The RPG did reach 234,502 concurrent players on Steam in its first two hours of Early Access on September 1.

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on September 6.

As of this morning, #Starfield has already surpassed 6 million players, making it the biggest Bethesda game launch of all time. pic.twitter.com/4yZa1lAYjW — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) September 7, 2023

