PS5 Best-Seller in the US in March, Assassin's Creed Shadows Debuts in 1st - Sales

/ 2,459 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was once again the best-selling console in the US in March 2025 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the five-week period of March 2 to April 5.

The Xbox Series X|S came in second place in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch came in third place in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

In terms of dollar sales, the PlayStation 5 is down 26 percent year-on-year, while the Xbox Series X|S is down nine percent, and the Nintendo Switch is down 37 percent.

Digital SKUs for March accounted for 70 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales and 50 percent of PlayStation 5 sales. Digital SKUs year-to-date have accounted for 75 percent of Xbox Series X|S sales and 50 percent of PlayStation 5 sales.

Overall spending on video games in March decreased six percent year-on-year from $4.99 billion to $4.69 billion. Spending on video game content decreased four percent from $4.34 billion to $4.16 billion, while video game hardware sales decreased 25 percent from $382 million to $286 million. Spending on accessories decreased 11 percent from $267 million to $238 million.

"March 2025 projected U.S. consumer spending on video game hardware, content and accessories declined 6% when compared to YA, to $4.7B," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "Assassin's Creed: Shadows debuted as the best-selling game of March, ranking 2nd YTD."

He added, "March 2025 content spending fell 4% vs YA, to $4.2B. The only growth segments were non-mobile subscription (+11%) and console digital premium downloads (+12%). Mobile content finished 6% behind Mar 2024."

In terms of 2024 total sales, overall spending on video games is down nine percent year-on-year from $15.10 billion to $13.71 billion. Spending on video game content increased seven percent from $13.24 billion to $12.31 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 32 percent from $1.09 billion to $0.75 billion. Spending on accessories decreased 16 percent from $0.77 billion to $0.65 billion.

The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Wireless Controller Midnight Black was the best-selling accessory in terms of dollar sales for March. The PlayStation 5 Dual Sense Edge Wireless Controller Midnight Black came in third and the PlayStation 5 Portal Midnight came in fourth.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was the best-selling game in March and instantly became the second best-selling game of 2025. It was the best-selling game on Xbox, while it came in second on PlayStation and Steam.

Assassin's Creed Shadows had the third biggest launch in franchise history in the US in terms of dollar sales. Only Assassin's Creed III and Assassin's Creed Valhalla had a bigger launch.

There were six other new releases in the top 20, while four of the top five games were new releases.

MLB The Show 25 debuted in second place and instantly became the fourth best-selling game of 2025. It was the best-selling game on PlayStation. Launch month dollar sales are 23 percent higher than last year's MLB The Show 24.

WWE 2K25 debuted in fourth place, Split Fiction debuted in fifth place, Bleach: Rebirth of Souls debuted in ninth place, Xenoblade Chronicles X debuted in 17th place, and Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars debuted in 18th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for March 2025:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2025 year-to-date:

Here are the top 10 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on PlayStation platforms in March 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Xbox platforms in March 2025:

Here are the top 10 best-selling premium games on Nintendo platforms in March 2025:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles