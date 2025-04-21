Bethesda Teases The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announcement for Tomorrow - News

Bethesda following a leak last week has teased it will be announcing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered tomorrow, April 22.

The showcase will start at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The leak last week claimed the remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It is primarily in development by Virtuos, while Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are also working on it.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released for the Xbox 360 and PC in March 2006, followed by the PlayStation 3 in March 2007.

