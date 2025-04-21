Bethesda Teases The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announcement for Tomorrow - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,479 Views
Bethesda following a leak last week has teased it will be announcing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered tomorrow, April 22.
The showcase will start at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.
The leak last week claimed the remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It is primarily in development by Virtuos, while Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are also working on it.
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released for the Xbox 360 and PC in March 2006, followed by the PlayStation 3 in March 2007.
Tomorrow, 11:00 am EST. twitch.tv/bethesda and youtube.com/live/Ed_E2crglcw— Bethesda Game Studios (@bethesdastudios.com) April 21, 2025 at 11:31 AM
Bugs or not... This will be the only thing I play for the next 30 days lol
Cool, we've already seen it, it's an announcement for an announcement, why wait?
Aren't people tired to come up with that silly complaining about "announcement for an annoucement"? It is like, it is the cool thing to do now...
I mean, they are basically letting people know that there is something to watch on tomorrow so people don't miss it... It is that simple. And everybody does it... The fact that you "knew" about it because of a leak does not change their marketing plan or make this silly.
I don't like announcements of announcements. A sudden reveal is far cooler than hints.
But guess they gotta get their social media hits.
They're not going to change their plans because it already leaked, that's not how it works.
I'm sorry... are we actually arguing that PS, XB, Nin shouldn't announce when they are going to show things off? They should just drop Directs without giving people the ability to clear their schedules?
Also, this by definition isn't an "announcement for an announcement"
This post literally announces the game and informs the audience more will be shown off tomorrow.
I think these days people want to see these things ASAP, so this is more of a service really. It's just a day in advance, so I think it's a very reasonable way to handle this. I might be more inclined to agree with you if this was much more in advance, e.g. weeks, which happens sometimes.
Being on PS5 day one is going to make the release of this game a huge success.
