Bethesda Teases The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Announcement for Tomorrow

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,479 Views

Bethesda following a leak last week has teased it will be announcing The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered tomorrow, April 22. 

The showcase will start at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET / 4:00 pm UK and can be watched on YouTube and Twitch.

The leak last week claimed the remaster will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. It is primarily in development by Virtuos, while Bethesda Dallas and Bethesda Rockville are also working on it.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion originally released for the Xbox 360 and PC in March 2006, followed by the PlayStation 3 in March 2007.

Tomorrow, 11:00 am EST. twitch.tv/bethesda and youtube.com/live/Ed_E2crglcw

[image or embed]

— Bethesda Game Studios (@bethesdastudios.com) April 21, 2025 at 11:31 AM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


22 Comments
HopeMillsHorror (4 hours ago)

Bugs or not... This will be the only thing I play for the next 30 days lol

G2ThaUNiT HopeMillsHorror (1 hour ago)

Same here man! Game has a special place in my heart.

G2ThaUNiT (4 hours ago)

I'm ready for the modernized version of that epic main menu theme!

2zosteven (1 hour ago)

so ready!!!!! i loved on the 360

Koragg (3 hours ago)

I can't wait!

The Fury (5 hours ago)

Cool, we've already seen it, it's an announcement for an announcement, why wait?

Imaginedvl The Fury (5 hours ago)

Aren't people tired to come up with that silly complaining about "announcement for an annoucement"? It is like, it is the cool thing to do now...

I mean, they are basically letting people know that there is something to watch on tomorrow so people don't miss it... It is that simple. And everybody does it... The fact that you "knew" about it because of a leak does not change their marketing plan or make this silly.

The Fury Imaginedvl (1 hour ago)

I don't like announcements of announcements. A sudden reveal is far cooler than hints.

But guess they gotta get their social media hits.

RedKingXIII The Fury (4 hours ago)

They're not going to change their plans because it already leaked, that's not how it works.

HopeMillsHorror The Fury (4 hours ago)

I'm sorry... are we actually arguing that PS, XB, Nin shouldn't announce when they are going to show things off? They should just drop Directs without giving people the ability to clear their schedules?

Also, this by definition isn't an "announcement for an announcement"
This post literally announces the game and informs the audience more will be shown off tomorrow.

Zkuq The Fury (3 hours ago)

I think these days people want to see these things ASAP, so this is more of a service really. It's just a day in advance, so I think it's a very reasonable way to handle this. I might be more inclined to agree with you if this was much more in advance, e.g. weeks, which happens sometimes.

Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

Being on PS5 day one is going to make the release of this game a huge success.

Libara Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

You got something on your chin there you need to clean.

smroadkill15 Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

You know you don't have to glaze Sony at every opportunity?

Hardstuck-Platinum smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

Still salty about seeing all your best games coming to PS5 day one? Can't blame you I'd be pretty annoyed seeing all my PS games going to Xbox too

G2ThaUNiT Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

You just loving those xbox tears aren't you? ;) as long as Sony wins! That's all that matters am I right????

At least you're consistent in your bias after alllllll this time trying to deny it lmao I almost have to applaud it.

Hardstuck-Platinum G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

If there are any "tears" that's entirely their fault. All I did was point out that being on PS5 day one will help with it's success and that is an accurate and fair statement.

smroadkill15 Hardstuck-Platinum (59 minutes ago)

Since I dont live and breath console wars like you, I'm actually happy Xbox games are on more platforms. It means those studios will have more success.

Ayla Hardstuck-Platinum (1 hour ago)

You should be a spokesperson for Sony. May as well make some money instead of doing it for free.

