Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey Have Surpassed 40 Million Players Each - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Ubisoft has announced two entries in the Assassin's Creed franchise - Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey - have surpassed 40 million players.

"Both Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have officially surpassed 40 million players!" said Ubisoft.

Assassin's Creed Origins released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2017, and for Stadia in December 2020. Assassin's Creed Odyssey released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in October 2018, and for Stadia in November 2019. Both have also been available on subscription services Ubisoft+ and Xbox Game Pass.

Both Assassin's Creed Origins and Assassin's Creed Odyssey have officially surpassed 40 million players! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MHYTpXaOA4 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) April 17, 2025

