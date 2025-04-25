Resident Evil 4 Remake Sales Top 10 Million Units - Sales

Capcom has announced that the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over 10 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2024. The game is the fastest entry in the series to reach the milestone as it achieved the figure in "approximate two years since its 2023 release."

This figure is up from nine million units on December 19, 2024, eight million units on October 16, 2024, 7.6 million units on June 30, 2024, 7 million units on March 12, 2024, and 6.48 million units on December 31, 2023.

Resident Evil 4 remake released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 24, 2023, and for Mac, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPad on December 20, 2023.

Capcom has also announced Resident Evil 7: biohazard and Resident Evil 2 remake have sold over 15 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold over 11 million units, and Resident Evil 3 remake has sold over 10 million units.

