Starfield Tops 14 Million Players, Over 40 Hour Average Playtime Per Player

Bethesda Game Studios boss Todd Howard in an interview with YouTubers MarMattyPalys revealed Starfield has surpassed 14 million players with an average playtime of over 40 hours per player.

This figure is up from 13 million players on December 20, 2023, 12 million players on December 2, 2023, 10 million players on September 19, 2023, and six million players as of the morning of September 7, 2023.

"Starfield has 14 million players, and the average playtime is still over 40 hours a player," said Howard. "It's just like a staggering amount of time in-game."

The Shattered Space story expansion for Starfield is set to release in the Fall and Howard revealed it will be a similar in size to Fallout 4: Far Harbor.

"One of the things that we always liked about it from the get-go and I don't think people realize is that Shattered Space, the bulk of that expansion pack, once you get to the city and the planet, it pretty much takes place there," he said.

"It allows us to build a landscape like we would traditionally do and have the city and the quests. That story takes place there, and the landscape, content-wise, we're looking at kind of like what we did with Far Harbor on Fallout 4.

"This is a scope that works for our development in doing this kind of annual story expansion type. Really excited about that and it lets us kind of do some things the way we would in previous games and give people not completely that experience because it's still Starfield, but this new kind of alien world that you're able to explore and it takes place there."

Starfield released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

