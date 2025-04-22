By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 3,085 Views

Bethesda have officially announced and released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Standard Edition is available for $49.99 and includes the base game, Shivering Lisles and Knights of Nine story expansions, Fighter’s Stronghold expansion, as well as the Spell Tome Treasures, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, Orrery, and Horse Pack Armor.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99 and includes the same content as the Standard Edition, as well as new quests to unlock the Avatar of Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon armors, weapons, and horse armor sets, digital artbook, and soundtrack app.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all new stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios.

Rediscover Cyrodiil

Journey through the rich world of Tamriel and battle across the planes of Oblivion where handcrafted details have been meticulously recreated to ensure each moment of exploration is awe-inspiring.

Navigate Your Own Story

From the noble warrior to the sinister assassin, wizened sorcerer, or scrappy blacksmith, forge your path and play the way you want.

Experience an Epic Adventure

Step inside a universe bursting with captivating stories and encounter an unforgettable cast of characters. Master swordcraft and wield powerful magic as you fight to save Tamriel from the Daedric invasion.

The Complete Story

Experience everything Oblivion has to offer with previously released story expansions Shivering Isles, Knights of the Nine, and additional downloadable content included in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.


More Articles

21 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Imaginedvl (2 hours ago)

This is just amazing. And the game looks gorgious! Will not work a lot today... Download is almost done :D

  • +8
G2ThaUNiT (2 hours ago)

This looks FANTASTIC!!

  • +8
Zippy6 (2 hours ago)

Only $50 for a full remake and it actually includes the DLC. Now that is how you do it.

  • +7
coolbeans Zippy6 (1 hour ago)

While that part is indeed great news, I still don't like how the Deluxe Edition seems to have an exclusive quest or two for extra armor sets. Maybe the armor itself isn't significant, but it still rubs me the wrong way.

  • +2
DroidKnight coolbeans (1 hour ago)

I'm not seeing that. The only thing I see extra on the Deluxe Edition are the armor sets, art book, and soundtrack. Where did you see the exclusive quests?

  • 0
Shadis DroidKnight (1 hour ago)

At the end of the trailer at 2:08 it says "new quests for unique armors' under the deluxe digital edition.

  • +3
DroidKnight Shadis (1 hour ago)

Ah, thanks.

  • 0
coolbeans DroidKnight (1 hour ago)

You can also see it on their Deluxe Edition splash screen.

  • 0
Imaginedvl Zippy6 (1 hour ago)

Including the horse armor, believe it or not!

  • +1
coolbeans Imaginedvl (53 minutes ago)

We've come full circle to in our current irony-suffused age that marketing can now frame Horse Armor as a quaint microtransaction of the good 'ole days. And it's pretty damn effective too.

  • 0
Eric2048 (2 hours ago)

Yes! Yes!

  • +5
haxxiy (2 hours ago)

I don't think anyone could have asked for more. Excellent presentation, excellent value.

  • +4
rapsuperstar31 (2 hours ago)

Looks solid, I'll put it on my wishlist but probably wont get to it for a year or so.

  • +2
HopeMillsHorror (1 hour ago)

Bruh... this is 10x what I was expecting
Dead gorgeous!

4K/60 on Console, all major dlc included, $50.... Thats the biggest W any developer has taken in a long long time

  • +1
Random_Matt (2 hours ago)

So has the levelling system changed?

  • -2
G2ThaUNiT Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

Yes

  • 0
Random_Matt G2ThaUNiT (1 hour ago)

Yep, skyrim style.

  • 0
The Fury Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

No more jumping like a loon? Shame. :P

  • +1
Imaginedvl The Fury (1 hour ago)

LOL I totally forgot about that haha! Man, a lot of good memories from this game

  • 0
HopeMillsHorror The Fury (1 hour ago)

Wait... we got levels for that?
Here I was just doing it for fun

  • 0
Random_Matt (1 hour ago)

I'll buy it later this year, skyrim was always dogshit in comparison.

  • -6