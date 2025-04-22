The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Bethesda have officially announced and released The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

The Standard Edition is available for $49.99 and includes the base game, Shivering Lisles and Knights of Nine story expansions, Fighter’s Stronghold expansion, as well as the Spell Tome Treasures, Vile Lair, Mehrune’s Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard’s Tower, Orrery, and Horse Pack Armor.

The Deluxe Edition is priced at $59.99 and includes the same content as the Standard Edition, as well as new quests to unlock the Avatar of Akatosh and Mehrunes Dagon armors, weapons, and horse armor sets, digital artbook, and soundtrack app.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered modernizes the 2006 Game of the Year with all new stunning visuals and refined gameplay. Explore the vast landscape of Cyrodiil like never before and stop the forces of Oblivion from overtaking the land in one of the greatest RPGs ever from the award-winning Bethesda Game Studios.

Rediscover Cyrodiil

Journey through the rich world of Tamriel and battle across the planes of Oblivion where handcrafted details have been meticulously recreated to ensure each moment of exploration is awe-inspiring.

Navigate Your Own Story

From the noble warrior to the sinister assassin, wizened sorcerer, or scrappy blacksmith, forge your path and play the way you want.

Experience an Epic Adventure

Step inside a universe bursting with captivating stories and encounter an unforgettable cast of characters. Master swordcraft and wield powerful magic as you fight to save Tamriel from the Daedric invasion.

The Complete Story

Experience everything Oblivion has to offer with previously released story expansions Shivering Isles, Knights of the Nine, and additional downloadable content included in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered.

