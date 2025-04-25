The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Tops 4 Million Players - Sales

Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has surpassed four million players since it released a few days ago.

"We are so grateful to the over 4 million of you that have already ventured into Cyrodiil with Oblivion Remastered. Thank you!" said Bethesda.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 22.

