Nintendo Switch 2 Trailer Features Paul Rudd in Recreation of 1991 Commercial - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch 2 featuring Paul Rudd. This is designed as a recreation of a 1991 SNES commercial that also featured a much younger Paul Rudd.

View the original 1991 SNES commercial below:

View the 2025 Switch 2 recreation below:

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch on Thursday, June 5 for $449.99 USD / $629.99 CAD / £395.99 / €469.99 / 49,800 yen. A Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD / $699.99 / £429.99 / €509.99 / 53,980 yen.

