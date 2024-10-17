Xbox Partner Preview - Announcements, Trailers, and More - Article

Microsoft today held a new Xbox Partner Preview that came in around 25 minutes and featured 15 games. This included AAA games, indie games, world premieres, trailers, and more.

Some of the highlights included Control multiplayer spin-off game FBC: Firebreak, Subnautica 2, new survival horror game from Bloober Team Cronos: The New Dawn, The Lake House expansion for Alan Wake 2, Phasmophobia coming to consoles, and more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Xbox Partner Preview below:

