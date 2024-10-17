Xbox Partner Preview - Announcements, Trailers, and More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 360 Views
Microsoft today held a new Xbox Partner Preview that came in around 25 minutes and featured 15 games. This included AAA games, indie games, world premieres, trailers, and more.
Some of the highlights included Control multiplayer spin-off game FBC: Firebreak, Subnautica 2, new survival horror game from Bloober Team Cronos: The New Dawn, The Lake House expansion for Alan Wake 2, Phasmophobia coming to consoles, and more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Xbox Partner Preview below:
- Remedy Announces Control Multiplayer Spin-Off Game FBC: Firebreak
- Subnautica 2 Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass
- Bloober Team Announces Cronos: The New Dawn for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC
- Phasmophobia Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS VR2 on October 29
- Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion Releases October 22
- Action PvPvE Extraction RPG Mistfall Hunter Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- The Legend of Baboo Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC
- Wheel World Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Release Date Moved Up
- Multiplayer FPS Blindfire Out Now in Early Access for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Action RPG Edens Zero Launches in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PC
- Eternal Strands Launches in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass
- Soulslike WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers New Trailer Released
- Metroidvania Game Animal Well is Now Available for Xbox Series X|S
- MOUSE: P.I. for Hire Releases in 2025 for All Major Platforms
