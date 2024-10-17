The Legend of Baboo Announced for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Midwest Games and developer Permanent Way Game Co. have announced action-adventure, story-driven game, The Legend of Baboo, for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Inspired by fables passed down by generations, the story of Sepehr and Baboo begins when their idyllic island is invaded by a demonic force commanded by an ancient evil. Together, with the strength of their bond, the boy and his dog set out to save their island, rescue their family, and defeat the darkness behind it all.

Two Heroes, One Legend!

Sepehr and Baboo work together as a team, each offering unique skills to overcome enemies, solve puzzles, and traverse dangerous and magical lands. Play as both heroes throughout the journey, switching between the two to progress through the game.

A Land of Enchantment

Swing, jump, climb, and ride Baboo through enchanted and breathtaking environments. Solve puzzles and platform through dangerous challenges across black forests, roaring waters, cursed wildernesses, and frozen lands.

Captivating Combat

Sepehr wields a magic staff to fight off demons, and Baboo defends with his claws and super-barking ability. Dodge, roll, and strike enemies with a variety of attacks with highly reactive, action combat. On your adventure, you’ll encounter the demon guardian of each realm - so ready yourself for otherworldly and thrilling boss encounters!

Additional Features:

Becoming a Legend: Both Sepehr and Baboo have an RPG-inspired skill tree to power-up offensive and defensive abilities in combat- along with unlocking skills!

Both Sepehr and Baboo have an RPG-inspired skill tree to power-up offensive and defensive abilities in combat- along with unlocking skills! The Best Boy: Customize Baboo with various outfits and ornaments earned throughout your journey to make the loyal boy look his best!

Customize Baboo with various outfits and ornaments earned throughout your journey to make the loyal boy look his best! Embracing the Magic: Defeating bosses will unlock special magical attacks which consume mana but take out large hordes of enemies. Equip your favorite special attacks to create a build that suits your playstyle!

Defeating bosses will unlock special magical attacks which consume mana but take out large hordes of enemies. Equip your favorite special attacks to create a build that suits your playstyle! It’s Your Story: Play at the difficulty level that best suits your needs: easy, medium, or hard mode.

