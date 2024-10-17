Action RPG Edens Zero Launches in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

Konami announced the third-person action RPG based on Hiro Mashima manga and the anime series of the same name, Edens Zero, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Based on the Hiro Mashima manga and the anime series of the same name, Edens Zero is a third-person action game that saw its world premiere during the show. Set in the unique sci-fi universe of the manga, you’ll take hero Shiki Granbell across the universe in search of the cosmic entity, Mother – gathering new characters, each with their own abilities, as you go. Edens Zero will be released in 2025.

