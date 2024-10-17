Remedy Announces Control Multiplayer Spin-Off Game FBC: Firebreak

“We have always done single player games at Remedy, and rest assured, we have more single player games in development, and they will be awesome, but for a long time we have wanted to make a PvE multiplayer game. There are loads of us here who love multiplayer besides single player. We don’t want to be doing the same types of games all the time; it’s good to take on new challenges.”

You’ll take on the roles of fearless first responders in the Federal Bureau of Control, sent to fend off paranatural threats in the dark heart of its shifting, eldritch headquarters, The Oldest House. This might have the shape of other PvE multiplayer shooters, but even from the first trailer you can tell there’s a distinct Remedy touch to the enemies, environments, and especially equipment.

Remedy isn’t offering too much detail on that last part just yet, but the trailer shows us some very unexpected weaponry along the way:

“What I can say is that the Firebreak crew has been cleared to carry ‘paranatural augments,’ which are Altered Items engineered into tool attachments,” explains Puha. “Like the Garden Gnome you saw in the trailer. These are more or less our take on ‘ultimates’ and are not to be taken lightly. I like to think of them as a jaguar in a box [laughs]. You carry the box, you point it at something, you open the box, and you just kind of hope the jaguar doesn’t turn around and eat you or your friends instead.”

It’s a very Remedy-flavored take on a classic genre and, in talking with the team, it’s clear that a huge part of development on FBC: Firebreak has been in balancing doing something new for the studio, while never losing sight of what’s earned Remedy its many fans. A key part of that has been in how the team was put together to make the game – new talent was brought in, some with specific experience in the realm of multiplayer, but there’s a core of seasoned Remedy creators built in.