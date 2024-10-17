MOUSE: P.I. for Hire Releases in 2025 for All Major Platforms - News

/ 334 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

PlaySide Publishing and developer Fumi Games announced the 1930's noir cartoon first-person shooter, MOUSE: P.I. for Hire, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in 2025.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into a world of cartoon animation and retro action-packed adventure in MOUSE: P.I. for Hire. Inspired by the best of 30s rubber hose animation and the classic noir style, this retro shooter is a story-driven experience that will take you on a thrilling journey through a dangerous and corrupt city.

Armed with a variety of mid-century firearms and explosives like the Revolver, Tommy Gun, Hammer, Carcano, Dynamite, you’ll be able to take on enemies in any way you choose. Whether you prefer to run and gun, jump and dodge, or carefully plan your attacks, MOUSE gives you the freedom to approach combat your way.

And with the Fantastic-o-Matic power-up system, you’ll be able to upgrade your weapons and abilities to become even more deadly. Look for the vending machines scattered throughout the city and choose the power-ups that best suit your playstyle.

But be warned: the city is full of danger and betrayal. To survive, you’ll need to stay sharp and keep your wits about you. With every step you take, you’ll uncover more of the story and find yourself caught up in a web of deceit and murder.

So gear up, get ready to fight, and take on the challenges of MOUSE: P.I. for Hire—a retro shooter that will take you on an unforgettable adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles