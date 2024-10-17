Subnautica 2 Releases in 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass - News

Developer Unknown Worlds has announced Subnautica 2 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025 as an Early Access title.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game via Xbox Wire below:

Today, at the Xbox Partner Preview event, we were beyond excited to announce that Subnautica 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, will be available for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via the Xbox Game Preview program in 2025.

We’ve been hard at work behind the scenes crafting the foundation of the next Subnautica experience. Our goal has always been to bring early access to as many members of our community as possible, to develop the game alongside our fans and players. That’s why we’re equally proud to announce that Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) will be available with Game Pass on day one.

Launching via the Xbox Game Preview program provides an incredible opportunity for anyone trying the game to send feedback our way. It helped shape and guide the direction of Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero, and we’re thrilled to be developing Subnautica 2 in the same tradition!

As teased in the heart-stopping trailer that debuted during the Xbox Partner Preview event, for the first time in the Subnautica franchise, you’ll traverse beyond Planet 4546B. Whether you’re bringing the experience of your previous adventures with you, or are new to the Subnautica games, you’ll get to explore lush new environments, encounter fascinating creatures around every corner, and uncover the secrets at the core of this mysterious planet. But as familiar as things might seem to seasoned players at first glance, Subnautica 2 will offer new and unique experiences that will keep you on your… fins.

And, this time, you will have the choice to adventure alone or with friends!

Co-operative multiplayer for up to four players, something that has been hotly requested by our community over the years, will be available with the Xbox Game Preview launch. Introducing the optional co-operative experience alongside a whole new planet felt like the best opportunity to make that switch, and we’re certain that it will test your ingenuity and ability to adapt as you explore the world together. But for those who prefer the eerily beautiful solitude of solo play, Subnautica 2 will still provide that familiar experience, and prove equally as challenging.

As we build up to the release of Subnautica 2 (Game Preview) in 2025, we’ll be sharing even more about what to expect from the game. From new and improved tools, vehicles, and base building, to a whole host of creatures big and small, the likes of which have never been seen before!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

