Alan Wake 2: The Lake House Expansion Releases October 22

Xbox Partner Preview brought us a first look at gameplay from The Lake House, the second expansion coming to Alan Wake 2 on October 22 – placing you in the shoes of FBC Agent Estevez, you’ll be exploring the titular Lake House, a research station situated in the wider game’s Cauldron Lake. It’s a true survival horror experience, but it also opens brand new doors into the wider Remedy Connected Universe – leaving us with a lot of questions. Thankfully, we were able to catch up with members of the development team to find out more about this fascinating new chapter in Alan’s horror tale.

If you’ve completed the main game, it’s clear that the events of Alan Wake 2 are fundamentally self-contained (“it’s not a loop, it’s a spiral,” after all…). That leaves Remedy in a very interesting position when it comes to its expansions – setting up extra story either before or after that story would be difficult, and could risk fracturing that carefully created storyline. That’s why the team’s used these expansions to tell tales that add to that story in unexpected ways.

“The Lake House tells the story of Agent Estevez’s visit to the Lake House facility, which takes place in parallel with the early part of [Alan Wake 2 co-protagonist] Saga’s story in Alan Wake 2,” explains Lead Writer, Clay Murphy. “By the time Saga and Estevez meet, the story of this expansion has already occurred.”