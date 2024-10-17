Multiplayer FPS Blindfire Out Now in Early Access for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

/ 316 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Double Eleven has announced and released the multiplayer first-person shooter, Blindfire, in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will also launch later this year for the PlayStation 5.

View the Early Access trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Blindfire is an online multiplayer first-person shooter that takes place in the dark. Brave the arena alone or team up in matches of up to eight players.

Weapons Live, Lights Out

Blindfire is an online multiplayer first-person shooter. Set in a shadowy underworld, the ultra-wealthy bet on illicit bloodsports beneath a neon skyline. For contestants lured by the promise of untold riches and unimaginable glory, it’s kill or be killed.

Every Kill Counts

Brave the arena alone or team up in matches of up to eight players. In Bodycount mode, score the most points over five rapid-fire rounds. Be the last person standing when the lights come on and earn your place in the winner’s showcase.

Danger Lurks in the Dark

Light is a rarity in close-quarter arenas riddled with traps for intense firefights. Players must decide where and when to fire at the risk of exposing their position. Hone your senses with the room-scanning Echo mechanic to help you navigate the arena and locate your opponents.

Revenge Under the Blacklights

When defeated, spectators gain access to the arena’s cutting-edge night vision cameras. Blacklight reveals the vibrant hues of hidden street art and transforms the slick designs of contestants’ outfits. The eliminated spectators can assume control of traps in the arena to influence the outcome of the match and exact revenge.

Light Them Up

The pitch-black battlefields of Blindfire turn the first-person shooter genre on its head. Stalk the shadows as the tension builds, then run for cover as the shots start flying in a volley of muzzle flashes. Think you’ve got what it takes to eliminate the competition in Blindfire? Then grab your weapon and LIGHT THEM UP.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles