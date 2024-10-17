Phasmophobia Releases for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PS VR2 on October 29 - News

Developer Kinetic Games announced the cooperative psychological horror game, Phasmophobia, will launch in Early Access for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 29 for $19.99. The game will have PlayStation VR2 support.

"We are so happy to see Phasmophobia enter console early access," said Kinetic Games CEO and lead developer Daniel Knight. "The community has been asking for console versions, and has waited a little while for it to happen. The development team at Kinetic Games have worked exceptionally hard to make this request a reality."

The game has been available in Early Access on PC via Steam since September 2020.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Phasmophobia is a four-player, online cooperative, psychological horror game. You and your team of paranormal investigators will enter haunted locations filled with paranormal activity and try to gather as much evidence as you can. Use your ghost-hunting equipment to find and record evidence to sell on to a ghost removal team.

Investigate

Immersive Experience – Realistic graphics and sounds as well as a minimal user interface ensure a totally immersive experience that will keep you on your toes.

– Realistic graphics and sounds as well as a minimal user interface ensure a totally immersive experience that will keep you on your toes. Unique Ghosts – Identify over 20 different ghost types, each with unique traits, personalities, and abilities to make each investigation feel different from the last.

– Identify over 20 different ghost types, each with unique traits, personalities, and abilities to make each investigation feel different from the last. Equipment – Use well-known ghost-hunting equipment such as EMF Readers, Spirit Boxes, Thermometers, and Night Vision Cameras to find clues and gather as much paranormal evidence as you can. Find Cursed Possessions that grant information or abilities in exchange for your sanity.

Play Your Way

Locations – Choose from over 10 different haunted locations, each with unique twists, hiding spots, and layouts.

– Choose from over 10 different haunted locations, each with unique twists, hiding spots, and layouts. Game Modes – With four default difficulties and daily and weekly challenges, there are plenty of ways to test your skills.

– With four default difficulties and daily and weekly challenges, there are plenty of ways to test your skills. Teamwork – Dive in head first, get your hands dirty searching for evidence while fighting for your life. If you’re not feeling up to the task, play it safe and support your team from the truck by monitoring the investigation with CCTV and motion sensors.

– Dive in head first, get your hands dirty searching for evidence while fighting for your life. If you’re not feeling up to the task, play it safe and support your team from the truck by monitoring the investigation with CCTV and motion sensors. Custom Difficulty – Create your own games to tailor the difficulty to your or your group’s needs, with proportional rewards and come up with crazy game modes of your own!

Multiplayer

Cooperate – Play alongside your friends with up to four players in this cooperative horror where teamwork is key to your success.

– Play alongside your friends with up to four players in this cooperative horror where teamwork is key to your success. Play Together – Phasmophobia supports all players together, play with your friends with any combination of input types.

– Phasmophobia supports all players together, play with your friends with any combination of input types. Cross-Play – Play alongside your friends on other platforms.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

