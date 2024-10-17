Action PvPvE Extraction RPG Mistfall Hunter Announced for Xbox Series X|S and PC - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bellring Games has announced third-person action PvPvE extraction RPG, Mistfall Hunter, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Mistfall Hunter is set in a ruined world following Ragnarök, the aftermath of an epic war between Supreme Gods and Outer Gods. Nearly all deities have perished, their blood turned into the corrupting Gyldenmist, a fog that’s sweeping across the land and distorting souls, driving the remaining beings in the world into madness and mutation. Under the omnipresent Gyldenmist, only a few humans have retained their sanity, clinging to survival in the few remaining shelters, keeping the faint flame of civilization alive. Meanwhile, a mysterious girl channels a supernatural power and seeks out dead heroes and grants them immortal flesh to battle the blighted creatures. These resurrected heroes, known as Gylden Hunters, venture into the ruins to hunt down the corroded and collect Gyldenblod, restoring hope to their world on the precipice of ruin.

Hunter or Prey? As a Gylden Hunter, you venture into the mist solo or team up with up to two companions. In the ruthless mist, there are no heroes–only battles to death. Here, you will find precious Gyldenblod and endless loot, but you must eliminate all obstacles in your path–whether they are the terrifying corroded, fallen legendary heroes, and even epic demigods. If you’re not ready to take on the powerful bosses in the mist, there’s a quicker way to build your fortune–hunting down and looting other Gylden Hunters returning with their spoils. Just be careful not to end up as someone else’s prey! Each battle requires you to stake everything. If you die, you lose everything. Only by fighting your way out and successfully extracting can you return to the warm camp, loaded with rewards, and one step closer to restoring life.

Choose Your Combat Style Immerse yourself in smooth, third-person gameplay and fast-paced combat. Choose from classes like Mercenary, Sorcerer, Blackarrow, and Shadowstrix, each offering unique abilities. Utilize both magic and steel to customize your combat style by selecting and switching weapons during battles to adapt to various enemies. You can even team up with friends to execute surprising combos to secure victory over any who may challenge your greatness. Gylden Hunters! Sharpen your swords and daggers, prepare your spells and bows, and step onto this post-apocalyptic land after Ragnarok. Fight to become worthy to illuminate the first ray of dawn amid despair!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

