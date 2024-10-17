Wheel World Releases in Early 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Messhof have announced the open-world biking game, Wheel World, formerly known as Ghost Bike, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass in early 2025.

Welcome to Wheel World, where the fate of the universe rests on your handlebars.

You are Kat, a young cyclist with one mission: save Wheel World from total collapse. Explore a stunning open world filled with impressive vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test your skills. Customize your bike with an endless array of parts, from sleek speedsters to off-road beasts—there’s no limit to how you can ride.

Wheel World is packed with things to do:

Race and Dominate: Take on elite cycling teams and quirky rivals in high-stakes races where every second counts.

Take on elite cycling teams and quirky rivals in high-stakes races where every second counts. Upgrade Your Ride: Scour the world for rare parts to build the ultimate bike, perfectly tailored to your style.

Scour the world for rare parts to build the ultimate bike, perfectly tailored to your style. Carry Out Your Destiny: Recover your stolen Legendary parts to ultimately perform The Great Shift ritual and save the world. No big deal.

All of this is backed by an original soundtrack from Italians Do It Better, pumping energy into every race and moments of breathtaking semi-open world exploration.

It’s time to pedal your way to glory, save the spirits of Wheel World, and keep the universe on track. Hop on, ride fast, and don’t look back.

