Forza Horizon 5 Tops 40 Million Players

The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 40 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself. This was spotted by a user on Twitter.

The open-world racing game had topped 37 million players in February 2024, 35 million players in December 2023, 32 million players in August 2023, 30 million players in May 2023, 20 million players in June 2022, 15 million players in January 2021, and over 10 million players in its launch week.

Forza Horizon 5 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in November 2021. The Hot Wheels expansion released in July 2022 and the Rally Adventure released in March 2023.

The latest entry in the Forza series, Forza Motorsport, released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in October 2023.

