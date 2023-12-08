Forza Horizon 5 Tops 35 Million Players - News

The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 35 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself. This was spotted by Twitter user MauroNL.

The open-world racing game had topped 32 million players in August 2023, 30 million players in May 2023, 20 million players in June 2022, 15 million players in January 2021, and over 10 million players in its launch week.

Forza Horizon 5 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 9, 2021. The Hot Wheels expansion released on July 19, 2022 and the Rally Adventure released on March 29, 2023.

The latest entry in the Forza series, Forza Motorsport, released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10.

Forza Horizon 5 has now surpassed 35 million players since launch.



This is up 5 million since May 2023 when it reached 30 million players total.



Forza Horizon 5 launched on November 1, 2021 on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/5XQMY9BAoF — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) December 8, 2023

