Forza Horizon 5 Tops 32 Million Players

The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 32 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself. This was spotted by Twitter user Stallion83.

The open-world racing game had topped 30 million players in May 2023, 20 million players in June 2022 and 15 million players in January 2021.

It had the largest launch day ever for any Xbox Game Studios game and had over 10 million players in its launch week. Its launch day had a peak concurrent three times that of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 5 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 9, 2021. The Hot Wheels expansion released on July 19, 2022 and the Rally Adventure released on March 29, 2023.

The entry in the Forza series, Forza Motorsport, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10.

