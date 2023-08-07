Forza Horizon 5 Tops 32 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 905 Views
The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 32 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself. This was spotted by Twitter user Stallion83.
The open-world racing game had topped 30 million players in May 2023, 20 million players in June 2022 and 15 million players in January 2021.
It had the largest launch day ever for any Xbox Game Studios game and had over 10 million players in its launch week. Its launch day had a peak concurrent three times that of Forza Horizon 4.
Forza Horizon 5 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 9, 2021. The Hot Wheels expansion released on July 19, 2022 and the Rally Adventure released on March 29, 2023.
The entry in the Forza series, Forza Motorsport, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on October 10.
Forza Horizon 5 is a smashing hit: It has been played by over 32 million people so far. 🐐 #Xbox pic.twitter.com/rLgyT0aNIF— Stallion (@Stallion83) August 7, 2023
Forza is Xbox's biggest 1st party ip now?
Forza Horizon specifically seems to be. Forza Motorsport is handled by a different developer and targets the hardcore racing sim audience. Horizon's open world arcade-like nature is very appealing to a mass audience.
I would love some solid sales figures on the game, but I know that MS doesn't operate that way anymore.
Same here. I figure the game has to be somewhere in the vicinity of 10-15 million copies sold as the games numbers are WAY more than the total number of known GP subscribers, and not everyone is going to be subscribed to GP.
Due to multiple account sign ins and how you only have to play the game once to be considered a player, it could be somewhat less than that. If someone tried gamepass for a month for a dollar, they would be considered a player even if they didn't continue the subscription or even play that long.
But I have no idea. I don't even know how well Forza Horizon 4 sold as a comparison point. The series could be super popular sales wise or just moderately and I'd be none the wiser lol
You can only sign into one account, which is your Xbox account to play the game. You are right though. Who knows how many people just used a GP promo for a month that came with their laptop or something, tried it, then never played it again lol.
Forza Horizon 4, we do know sales up to a certain time. It had 10 million in sales by June 2019. 2 million sales were in the games first week, but that was the last time official sales were shown. So I still think 10-15 million in sales for FH5 would be accurate. The game already had 1 million in sales before it even launched with the 5 day early access.
What if you own the disc? Is it still one account?
Well those are great numbers for FH4. I could see it's sequel selling as much, so you might be right about FH5 sales numbers.
Well, at least we can assume that it has sold really well on PC; I mean, the game has been on the Steam top 100 for 101 consecutive weeks. If that doesn't sound like much, just think that Cyberpunk has 8 weeks, FFXIV Online has 35, and RDR2 has 6 (all games that we know have sold extremely well); and just as a sidenote: the only one of Sony's bangers on the top 100 at the moment is R&C (with 2 weeks).