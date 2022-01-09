Forza Horizon 5 Tops 15 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 296 Views
The November released open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has reached a new milestone with over 15 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboards.
This figure is up from 10 million players in its first week. It had the biggest first week in Xbox and Xbox Game Pass history.
It has taken Forza Horizon 5 just two months to reach 15 million players. This compares to Sea of Thieves that took two and four months to reach the same milestone.
Forza Horizon 5 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Exactly two months after its release, Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 15 million players mark.— MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 9, 2022
Congrats to the team @WeArePlayground on the well deserved success! 👏 pic.twitter.com/f169Q58Smy
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Is this active players playing it multiple times or people that played a few laps and stopped? I downloaded Dirt 5 when it was a ps+ game played it for 10 minutes, got my taste to see that I still don't care about racing games and deleted it. Regardless its still impressive and good for the game to get as many people possible playing it. Whenever I sign back up for Gamepass I'll probably give it a shot. I have to imagine with Gamepass numbers rising quick we are going to be seeing major games passing this up as the numbers rise.
This is still a massive achievement even though this game is available on gamepass. You would have to guess a massive portion if not an outright majority of these players paid the box price. Even if we assume a full 2/3 of the player base is just gamepass players (which seems unrealistic to me), 5 million sales over the course of 2 months is outstanding
Getting Gamepass is far cheaper than buying a full-priced game. Even if you buy it out of promo, you can still buy half a year of it, for the full price of H5. I would be shocked if more than 20% of the sales were at full price. And there is nothing wrong with that. Gamepass is a great deal, and games like FH5 showcase why it is a worthy investment.
I don’t think this is realistic. Let’s assume in fact 80% of the playerbase is gamepass downloads. That would be 12 million players.
MS’s last publicly stated gamepass subscriber count was 18 million. That would mean an attach rate of 66% for Forza Horizon 5. For a 90 gig racing game? That’s outlandish.
I also think the gaming enthusiast and forum poster community vastly overestimates the amount of people that hyper optimize their gamepass sub and/or try to game the system loading up on cheap/subsidized gamepass. I think Occam’s Razor applies here, and the most likely outcome is just that a lot of people heard hype about this game and just went and bought it
Might be true, might not. Until MS throws our way some real numbers we won't know. You should also keep in mind that in 2 months' time, a certain percentage of new physical players are second-hand purchasers, so even with a percentual higher number, raw sales will always be lower. Also, judging by the reviews and hype the game generated, I would not be shocked if 2/3 of Gamepads players tried it out. It looks like the franchise became by far the biggest IP MS currently owns.
Considering that the game is still popping up in the top 10 weekly best-sellers on Steam, and that it sold 1 million copies even before release, I'm willing to bet that more than 20% of that number has come from sales.