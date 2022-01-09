Forza Horizon 5 Tops 15 Million Players - News

The November released open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has reached a new milestone with over 15 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboards.

This figure is up from 10 million players in its first week. It had the biggest first week in Xbox and Xbox Game Pass history.

It has taken Forza Horizon 5 just two months to reach 15 million players. This compares to Sea of Thieves that took two and four months to reach the same milestone.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Exactly two months after its release, Forza Horizon 5 has crossed the 15 million players mark.



Congrats to the team @WeArePlayground on the well deserved success! 👏 pic.twitter.com/f169Q58Smy — MauroNL (@MauroNL3) January 9, 2022

