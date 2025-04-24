Frostpunk 1886 Announced for PC - News

/ 48 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

11 bit studios has announced a reimagining of the original Frostpunk developed in Unreal Engine 5, Frostpunk 1886, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With the studio’s proprietary Liquid Engine, which powered not only the original Frostpunk but also This War of Mine, no longer in development, the team has long sought a new foundation to carry forward the legacy of the first game. While Frostpunk 2 continues to forge ahead with free major content updates, a console launch, and downloadable content, this newly announced project marks a return to the franchise’s roots, offering both newcomers and longtime citizens of New London an evolved take on the harsh, morally challenging survival experience that started it all.

But Frostpunk 1886—so titled to honor a pivotal moment in the timeline of the universe, when the Great Storm descended upon New London—is no mere visual overhaul. It builds upon the core of the original, expanding it with new content, mechanics, laws, and—perhaps most excitingly—an entirely new Purpose path, offering a fresh experience even for the most seasoned players.

Reimagining Frostpunk in Unreal Engine also allows the game to become a living, expandable platform, bringing with it long-awaited mod support—a community request that was previously impossible to realize due to technical limitations of the original engine—as well as the possibility to add future downloadable content content.

Frostpunk 1886 is set for release in 2027, with development having already begun in early 2025. The title marks the start of a new era for 11 bit studios—one focused on delivering in-house projects more frequently than ever before.

More details, including a deeper look at the game, will be unveiled in the months ahead.

In the meantime, fans can look forward to a future where Frostpunk 2 and Frostpunk 1886 evolve side by side—two paths forged in parallel, each carrying the vision of survival into unrelenting cold.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles