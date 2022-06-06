Forza Horizon 5 Tops 20 Million Players - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 621 Views
The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 20 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself.
Forza Horizon 5 had the largest launch day ever for any Xbox Game Studios game and had over 10 million players in its launch week. Its launch day had a peak concurrent three times that of Forza Horizon 4.
The racing game would reach 18 million players in January of this year, while another first-party Xbox game, Halo Infinite, topped 20 million players at the same time.
Forza Horizon 5 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.
20m in 7 months for Horizon 5. Horizon 4 did 10m in 8 months by comparison, and 24m in 2 years (rumored to be closer to 30m now). Horizon 5 is tracking well ahead of Horizon 4 and it still has 2 expansions ahead of it, at this rate it could potentially hit 30m within the next year and possibly 40m before Horizon 6 releases in most likely Q4 2024.
Are 20 million players still playing it or does that count those that downloaded it on game pass played it for 20 minutes and deleted it? It looks like 1,432 people have gotten all 53 achievements.
It's most likely anyone that has played the game at some point either through Game Pass or by purchasing the game. If you logged in and played for a minute, you're in that list of 20 million, including PC players since you need an Xbox Live account on PC and the game has cross play/progression.
If there were 20 million players still playing it, they would've said 20 million active players or something like that. Makes sense that so few players have gotten all 53 achievements. Just on Steam, the rarest achievement is sitting at a 0.8% of Steam players unlocking that achievement.
Anyone who has played the game for just a few minutes. However, it has alot of active players still, it is the 13th most played game on the Xbox Store US Most Played list currently, and 8th place on the True Achievements most played rankings (which tracks Xbox users from all countries instead of US only). It's ahead of Rocket League (and all other car based/racing games) on both the official US ranking and the TrueAchievements worldwide ranking.
It's anyone who has downloaded the game and launched it. Looking at the number of people of have completed all the achievements doesn't mean much. A good chunk of them are probably achievement hunters. Plenty of people like myself have put 40+ hours into the game and only have half of the achievements because we play it the way we want to.
Comments like these are hilarious. The same thing was said about Halo Infinite, but looking at achievement percentages and doing a little math would tell you just as many people beat the Halo Campaign in the short time it has been out than people who beat Uncharted 4 in the same timeframe, if not more. Kind of makes this kind of downplay look silly if you actually look at the facts.
Why can't we just be happy for a great game's success, regardless of the console war crap?