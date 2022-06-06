Forza Horizon 5 Tops 20 Million Players - News

/ 621 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 20 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself.

Forza Horizon 5 had the largest launch day ever for any Xbox Game Studios game and had over 10 million players in its launch week. Its launch day had a peak concurrent three times that of Forza Horizon 4.

The racing game would reach 18 million players in January of this year, while another first-party Xbox game, Halo Infinite, topped 20 million players at the same time.



Forza Horizon 5 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles