RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business Launches July 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 35 Views

by, posted 10 minutes ago

Publisher Nacon and developer Teyon announced RoboCop: Rogue City – Unfinished Business will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on July 17.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A Brand-New Story

After triumphing over Detroit’s gangs and the “New Guy in Town,” peace for RoboCop and the citizens of Old Detroit is short-lived, and crime once again invades the streets. In the midst of this chaos, a spark of hope emerges from OCP’s new project: the OmniTower, a massive housing complex intended to give the people of Old Detroit a better life.

But when a group of highly trained mercenaries armed with cutting-edge weapons takes control of the building after attacking the police station, RoboCop must take action to put a stop to their plans and uphold the law. And so begins an explosive ascent through the OmniTower, now the deadly stronghold of troops led by a mysterious leader who seems to share a close link with RoboCop’s past…

Unfinished Business is Packed With New Features

In addition to an all-new adventure, players can look forward to a host of new additions and innovations, including new weapons such as the Cryo Cannon, enemies including androids with katanas, and devastating finish moves. What’s more, some gameplay sequences will allow players to relive events through thrilling flashbacks, giving them the opportunity to play, for the very first time in a video game, as Alex Murphy himself.

In addition, they’ll find all the elements that made RoboCop: Rogue City such a success, notably through gameplay that alternates between explosive combat and gripping investigation, and incorporates elements of light-RPG progression. The title also features numerous references to the world of RoboCop, such as emblematic characters, weapons and locations, and Peter Weller, the original Alex Murphy actor, will once again lend his voice to the cyber cop!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles