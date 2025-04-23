Rod Fergusson: 'There's Opportunity' to Release Diablo IV on Switch 2 - News

Rod Fergusson, the head of the Diablo Series, in an interview with Danny Peña on YouTube said Blizzard could release Diablo IV on the Nintendo Switch 2, however, they would need to see how well the console handles live service games.

"I think there’s opportunity there for sure," said Fergusson (via VideoGamesChronicle. "I mean, we have Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected already on the Switch, and with backwards compatibility it’ll be playable on Switch 2."

He added, "It’s nice the Switch 2 has the performance that can run a game like Diablo 4, so yeah, it’s something to look at for sure. I think the challenge is less around the hardware and just about how we… you know, live services on Switch have been a little bit challenging in the past.

"So I’m hopeful that as they launch this June and as we look to the future, that becomes easier and easier, so it makes more sense to put a live service on that platform."

Diablo IV released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in June 2023.

