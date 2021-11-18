Forza Horizon 5 Tops 10 Million Players, Biggest First Week in Xbox History - News

posted 4 hours ago

The recently released open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, set a record for the largest launch day for any first-party Xbox game with over 4.5 million players.

Developer Playground Games via Twitter announced the game has surpassed 10 million players and had the biggest first week in Xbox and Xbox Game Pass history.

"Thank you to the more than 10M Forza Horizon 5 fans for the biggest first week in Xbox history and Xbox Game Pass EVER. GG!" reads the tweet from the developer.

Forza Horizon 5 is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Thank you to the more than 10M #ForzaHorizon5 fans for the biggest first week in @Xbox history and @XboxGamePass EVER. GG! pic.twitter.com/WXZawEvBkO — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) November 19, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

