Forza Horizon 5 Tops 30 Million Players

The open-world racing game, Forza Horizon 5, has surpassed 30 million players, according to the Hall of Fame leaderboard in the game itself. This was spotted by Twitter user Idle Sloth.

The open-world racing game had topped 20 million players in June 2022 and 15 million players in January 2021. It had the largest launch day ever for any Xbox Game Studios game and had over 10 million players in its launch week. Its launch day had a peak concurrent three times that of Forza Horizon 4.

Forza Horizon 5 released for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 9, 2021. The Hot Wheels expansion released on July 19, 2022 and the Rally Adventure released on March 29, 2023.

(FYI) Forza Horizon 5 has hit over 30 million players, in just 18 months after release! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/tUIpx4eZ0I — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) May 13, 2023

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

