Bobby Kotick Hints Guitar Hero Could Return Thanks to Microsoft's Resources

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick in an internal town hall meeting with employees, reported by Windows Central, discussed the state of the company ahead of Microsoft likely closing its acquisition in the coming days.

Kotick discussed Microsoft's strength with its research and AI technology and how it could be used to improve Activision's games.

"A big part of what I've seen in Microsoft is research," said Kotick. "And they do development in areas that are extraordinary. And so being able to tap into their AI and machine learning capability, the data analytics, new ways of thinking about graphics — I just see unlimited potential for what we do. We're uniquely situated as a company because we have the very best franchises in all of video games."

Kotick mentioned classic Activision titles like Pitfall, River Raids, and Kaboom!, as well as teasing Guitar Hero could see a return.

"The re-emergence of Guitar Hero and other things would not be possible without the different types of resources," he said. "And so, you know, just the endless possibilities for the future that are just incredibly exciting."

Microsoft is waiting on the final approval from the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), before closing the deal. The CMA last month provisionally approved Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition.

The acquisition has been approved in New Zealand, Turkey, South Africa, South Korea, China, the European Union, Ukraine, Japan, Chile, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Serbia. Microsoft also won its case against the FTC in the US, which was trying to block the deal.

