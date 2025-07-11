Ghost of Yotei Gets State of Play Gameplay Deep Dive, Limited Edition PS5 Bundles - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions during the PlayStation State of Play dedicated to Ghost of Yotei provided a deep dive look at gameplay for the upcoming PS5 exclusive.

PlayStation 5 Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition bundles were also announced.

View the State of Play below:

View a trailer of the Limited Edition bundles below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Console Bundles

The PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Bundle will be available globally, and is inspired by the Japanese art form, kintsugi, a traditional process to repair broken ceramics with lacquer and gold. The design captures the essence and aesthetic of kintsugi, symbolizing beauty in imperfection and mirroring Atsu’s own personal journey of healing and resilience amidst the adversities she’ll face along the way.

The PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition Bundle will be exclusively available at direct.playstation.com*. This version draws inspiration from another Japanese traditional art form, Sumi-e, which is the use of black ink on paintings. Expressing the landmarks of Ezo through bold black brush strokes, this design captures the essence of the land’s beauty and mystery, while echoing Atsu’s inner struggle and journey towards redemption.

Both bundles come with a matching DualSense wireless controller, featuring a striking silhouette of Atsu on the DualSense touchpad.

We’re proud of these fantastic designs from the teams at Sucker Punch, which were made in close collaboration with the design team at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Sucker Punch shared with us why they decided to pursue these unique forms of art:

“Our inspiration for this design came straight from one of the core aspects within the game: a deep focus on exploration,” said Ghost of Yotei creative director Jason Connell. “This includes the hand-drawn icons Atsu marks on her map, a kintsugi-style effect pulled from her Ghost mask, and brushstrokes reminiscent of her Sumi-e paintings. The towering Mount Yotei is included at the center of the console design to pull it all together, and Atsu is spotlighted on the DualSense controller. Each of these elements were thoughtfully woven into both the console and controller designs.”

The PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition Bundles include a limited edition PlayStation 5 console with disc drive, matching DualSense wireless controller, and a digital copy of Ghost of Yotei Standard Edition that includes pre-order content, featuring a unique in-game mask, as well as a set of seven PSN avatars featuring concept art of Atsu and each member of the Yotei Six.

Accessories

If you already own a PlayStation 5 (model group – slim) or PlayStation 5 Pro console, we have great news for you, too. You’ll be able to purchase Console Covers for PlayStation 5 (model group – slim) and PlayStation 5 Pro – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition—directly from PlayStation where direct.playstation.com is available* and in limited quantities in other regions through select online retailers. Both console covers feature the same kintsugi inspired designs and maker’s seal found on The PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Bundle.

Both designs of the DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition will also be available as a standalone purchase.

We recognize the importance of capturing the essence from which Ghost of Yotei draws its inspiration, and we hope players deeply feel this influence through these designs as they experience the game. We can’t wait for you to follow the wind again and experience Atsu’s journey when Ghost of Yotei releases on October 2.

Ghost of Yotei Limited Edition Bundle and Accessories Purchase Information

Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Console Bundle and Accessories

PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Bundle Available globally at select retailers and PlayStation Direct.

Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Bundle PlayStation 5 (model group – slim) Console Covers – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Available at PlayStation Direct and select retailers outside of these regions.

Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Pro Console Covers – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Available at PlayStation Direct and select retailers outside of these regions

Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition Available globally at select retailers and PlayStation Direct.

Ghost of Yotei Gold Limited Edition

Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition PlayStation 5 Console Bundle and DualSense Wireless Controller

PlayStation 5 Console – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition Bundle Available exclusively at PlayStation Direct.

Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition Bundle DualSense Wireless Controller – Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition Available at PlayStation Direct. Also available at select retailers in Japan.

Ghost of Yotei Black Limited Edition

Ghost of Yotei will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 2.

