Action Platformer Majogami Announced for Switch 2, Switch, and PC

Inti Creates has announced 2D action platformer, for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will first launch for the Switch 2 and Switch on October 30, followed by the PC at a later date. The Switch 2 version will be priced at $39.99, while the Switch version will be available for $34.99.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Majogami stars Shiroha, a young woman who has lost her memory, who travels alongside Shiori, her father who has been turned to paper. With her katana, “Kamikiri,” in hand, she travels through a bizarre world and cuts through the horrors she finds there in this 2D character action platformer.

Players take control of Shiroha who can move and attack instantly with her “Setsuna” ability, taking out enemies without missing a beat.

Along her journey, Shiroha will collect cards imbued with her memories called Recarte, and face off against the diverse Majogami, divine “Craft Witches” who control the world.

The Craft Witches, with twisted hearts and powerful magic, stand in Shiroha’s way as she tries to escape their domain. In addition to her Setsuna attack, she can rely on Shiori’s defense sigils and the power of the guardians she meets, the Astrals, to transform herself into new fighting forms.

By defeating these Craft Witches, Shiroha will slowly regain memories of both her and Shiori’s life, deepening their bonds and revealing her story.

Story

Shiroha awakens in Orchesgra, a world of illusions and nightmares, with no memory of her past. After meeting “Shiori”, a sheet of paper who calls himself her father, the two set off to make their escape from the twisted land.

Standing in their way are those known as “Majogami”, or Craft Witches. Shiroha must defeat them if she wishes to escape and get her memories back.

But once she has them, what fate awaits her…?

“‘Tis a tale of a lonesome girl. Her journey is long, her outlook uncertain.”

Experience a strange and unique world!

In a brand new setting created by INTI CREATES art director Yuji Natsume*, Majogami combines paper craft and dark visuals in the world, characters, and game design.

Be immersed in the lush setting and artwork as you delve into the action gameplay.”

*Main character and art designer for Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon and the Blaster Master Zero series. Main heroine designer for Mighty No. 9.

Setsuna brings unprecedented speed and freedom to combat!

Use Setsuna to dive fearlessly at powerful enemies to slice them up quickly!

With a single button press, summon a unique Japanese-inspired effect as you slice your foe in two. Not only a mere attack, Setsuna will allow you move to areas you wouldn’t otherwise, as well as allow you to dodge attacks when timed correctly.

Master Setsuna, and you’ll experience satisfying combat like no other.

Astralize with the power of song!

With the energy you charge using Setsuna, you’ll be able to transform Shiroha by borrowing the power of the gods known as Astrals.

A lush animation accompanies these powerful transformations as Shiroha powers up.

A Rich Story with a Colorful Cast

The Craft Witches standing in your way each have a unique and charming design.

Each sporting their own “obsession”, these witches will make the fight a tough one for Shiroha, showing off their prowess with a full-screen animation.

You’ll also unlock new sub-stories that reveal more about the lives of Shiori and other characters’ pasts beyond the main story.

Gameplay Introduction

Basic Attacks

Shiroha can unleash various attacks with her katana, Kamikiri.

Setsuna

A quick approach slashing attack against a single target.

Should the attack defeat the enemy, you can follow-up with a Piercing Jump.

Triple Setsuna

You can charge up Setsuna to turn it into a three-part attack.

It takes some time, but the resulting attack will gain special properties that pierce enemy defenses.

Slash

Useful attacks with great range that can be performed quickly.

A single attack has low damage, but recharges your resources.

