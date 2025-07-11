By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC

by William D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 521 Views

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo SwitchPlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The collection include Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DXAtelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX, and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX. There will also be exclusive content for all three games.

A showcase dedicated to the collection will take place on August 4 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm UK.

View the announcement trailer below:

2 Comments
Bandorr (4 hours ago)

Do the "DX' versions add enough for someone that has already played them?

DroidKnight (4 hours ago)

Only available digitally really sucks.

