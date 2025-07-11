Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack Announced for Switch 2, PS5, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Gust have announced Atelier Ryza Secret Trilogy Deluxe Pack for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The collection include Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX, Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX, and Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX. There will also be exclusive content for all three games.

A showcase dedicated to the collection will take place on August 4 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 am ET / 1:00 pm UK.

View the announcement trailer below:

