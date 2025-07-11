Roguelite Action Game Flame Keeper Headed to PS5 on July 25 - News

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Kautki Cave announced the roguelite action game, Flame Keeper, will launch for the PlayStation 5 on July 25.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

View the PS5 release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Flame Keeper is a dynamic action rogue-lite where your life is your currency. As a special little piece of burning coal named Ignis, you need to restore the fire to the Eternal Flame. But in doing so, you drain your own life.

Find the perfect balance between progress and staying alive as you battle through a world of darkness and monsters. Learn from your mistakes as you die trying and adapt your tactics, skills, and abilities to progress.

Fight Like You Mean It – Take on hordes of enemies using a multitude of moves and attacks including punch combos, fiery dashes, wide area-of-effect stomps, and powerful finishers that deal decisive damage. Each biome in Flame Keeper is inhabited by unique foes and obstacles of increasing difficulty that you’ll need to learn to beat.

Your Ignis, Your Play Style – In order to progress you’ll also need to upgrade little coal via skills and passive abilities. Mix and match skills in the same run to create tons of different builds.

Here’s to Your Health – In order to restore the Eternal Flame, you must scour each environment for what remains of its energy and transfer it back into each stage’s Fire Camp. Find the right balance of keeping yourself alive and fighting while still progressing.

Recharge in Vulpis Village – At the start of each level lies Vulpis Village. Here you can rest, enhance abilities, rebuild and upgrade structures thanks to resources you collect.

