Here is What Went Down at the Nintendo Direct - New 2D Mario, Super Mario RPG Remake, More

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct earlier today and it came in at around 40 minutes.

Some of the highlights included a new 2D side-scrolling Mario game called Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a remake of Super Mario RPG with a November 17 release date, Detective Pikachu Returns with an October 6 release date, WarioWare: Move It! with a November 3 release date, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Nintendo Direct below:

