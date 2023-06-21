Here is What Went Down at the Nintendo Direct - New 2D Mario, Super Mario RPG Remake, More - ArticleWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 587 Views
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct earlier today and it came in at around 40 minutes.
Some of the highlights included a new 2D side-scrolling Mario game called Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a remake of Super Mario RPG with a November 17 release date, Detective Pikachu Returns with an October 6 release date, WarioWare: Move It! with a November 3 release date, and much more.
Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Nintendo Direct below:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder Announced for Switch
- Super Mario RPG Remake Announced for Switch, Launches November 17
- Detective Pikachu Returns Announced for Switch, Launches October 6
- WarioWare: Move It! Announced for Switch, Launches November 3
- New Princess Peach Game in Development for Switch
- Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon Enhanced Version Headed to Switch
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC New Trailer Released
- Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Arrives October 24 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Announced for Switch
- Pikmin 4 Gets New Trailer, Pikmin 1 and 2 HD Versions Out Today for Switch
- Star Ocean: The Second Story R Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC
- Isometric Action RPG Silent Hope Announced for Switch and PC
- Cozy Sim MMO Palia Launches for Switch This Winter
- Platformer Penny's Big Breakaway Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC
- Vampire Survivors Headed to Switch on August 17, Couch Co-op on All Platforms
So it seems Nintendo can finish its year without people knocking on its door asking for a new console.
no, that's because both mario games are not ambitious, visually
we needed a new console when TOTK released
Some folks have been predicting a new Switch to release in 2022 and 2023 for so long that they'll never give up their predictions even after its obvious they were always wrong. Of course, then they'll just armchair quarterback the whole thing and declare that it's the biggest mistake that Nintendo ever made to wait until 2024 (or even 2025). For my money, Nintendo needs to worry about their Year One and Year Two software pipeline even more than they need to worry about the transition between the two systems. Even a 7-10 million unit year next year would be justified if Switch 2's 2025 and 2026 are robust.
Pretty good direct. Them stating they will show more of princess peach later pretty much confirms we will have another direct later this year.
Plenty for everyone to enjoy, I think. Nothing was jaw dropping, but I wouldn't expect there to be this late into the Switch's life. Still no sign of Metroid Prime 4, which is no cause for alarm. Most likely means they're saving it for the Switch successor as a cross-gen title. Mario Wonder looks like a lot of fun. The little flowers are a crack up. Itching to get Pikmin 1 and 2 today. I'm guessing $20 apiece. If so, it's a no brainer for me.
Beefy direct. Plenty of good-looking content. Hopefully time allows to enjoy some of these games as they come out.
Fantastic. Nintendo wins 2023 by a mile. This coming from a former Xbox fan.
Nintendo just get out a second piece of hardware for the fans that care about that. One portable, one home console, just like before. Same games.
RTX 4060 is perfect. $300 console that is $200 cheaper than the Xbox and just as fast. That's what is possible 4 years later.