Here is What Went Down at the Nintendo Direct - New 2D Mario, Super Mario RPG Remake, More

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 587 Views

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct earlier today and it came in at around 40 minutes.

Some of the highlights included a new 2D side-scrolling Mario game called Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a remake of Super Mario RPG with a November 17 release date, Detective Pikachu Returns with an October 6 release date, WarioWare: Move It! with a November 3 release date, and much more.

Check out links to the news, announcements, and trailers from the Nintendo Direct below:

INCITATUSBR (1 hour ago)

So it seems Nintendo can finish its year without people knocking on its door asking for a new console.

Garrus INCITATUSBR (1 hour ago)

no, that's because both mario games are not ambitious, visually

we needed a new console when TOTK released

super_etecoon INCITATUSBR (31 minutes ago)

Some folks have been predicting a new Switch to release in 2022 and 2023 for so long that they'll never give up their predictions even after its obvious they were always wrong. Of course, then they'll just armchair quarterback the whole thing and declare that it's the biggest mistake that Nintendo ever made to wait until 2024 (or even 2025). For my money, Nintendo needs to worry about their Year One and Year Two software pipeline even more than they need to worry about the transition between the two systems. Even a 7-10 million unit year next year would be justified if Switch 2's 2025 and 2026 are robust.

znake (25 minutes ago)

Nintendo is now definitely reaching +160 million with Switch

Doctor_MG (1 hour ago)

Pretty good direct. Them stating they will show more of princess peach later pretty much confirms we will have another direct later this year.

The Fury (3 hours ago)

Such a great showing.

super_etecoon (3 hours ago)

Plenty for everyone to enjoy, I think. Nothing was jaw dropping, but I wouldn't expect there to be this late into the Switch's life. Still no sign of Metroid Prime 4, which is no cause for alarm. Most likely means they're saving it for the Switch successor as a cross-gen title. Mario Wonder looks like a lot of fun. The little flowers are a crack up. Itching to get Pikmin 1 and 2 today. I'm guessing $20 apiece. If so, it's a no brainer for me.

Legendary_W (3 hours ago)

Beefy direct. Plenty of good-looking content. Hopefully time allows to enjoy some of these games as they come out.

Garrus (1 hour ago)

Fantastic. Nintendo wins 2023 by a mile. This coming from a former Xbox fan.

Nintendo just get out a second piece of hardware for the fans that care about that. One portable, one home console, just like before. Same games.

RTX 4060 is perfect. $300 console that is $200 cheaper than the Xbox and just as fast. That's what is possible 4 years later.

