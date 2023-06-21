Vampire Survivors Headed to Switch on August 17, Couch Co-op on All Platforms - News

posted 5 hours ago

Developer poncle has announced Vampire Survivors will launch for the Nintendo Switch and the couch co-op update on all platforms the game is available on will release on August 17.

Choose from several characters, each with their own starting weapon and stats, and begin mowing down hordes of enemies across a variety of Stages. Once players collect enough gems in-level, they can choose from a random selection of weapons, upgrades or buffs, to attempt to survive 30 minutes. After finishing a run, players can choose to spend Gold on more characters or permanent stats to increase their chance against surviving once more.

Vampire Survivors is available now for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, iOS, and Android.

